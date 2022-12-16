Mbappe Wants To Break All Of Messi And Ronaldo’s Records – Gallas

France forward, Kylian Mbappe can emulate the achievements of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in football, William Gallas has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects the Frenchman to want to break all of the records Messi and Ronaldo have set in the game because that is the way he can build his own unforgettable legacy.

Gallas added that if Mbappe wins the World Cup on Sunday, many will say he has surpassed Thierry Henry for France.

His words, “I think Kylian Mbappe can reach the heights of Messi and Ronaldo. Kylian will want to be the best and it will be on his mind. Messi and Ronaldo set good examples for him so he will want to break all of their records. When you have that mentality, you have to work hard in the long term. With his ability, he can stay very long at a high level and he can certainly get close to the two legends, Messi and Ronaldo.”

“If Mbappe wins the World Cup on Sunday, many will say he has surpassed Thierry Henry. However, Henry is a legend and what he did at Arsenal was incredible. To surpass Henry you have to be a legend too, and if he wins his second World Cup, he certainly would be a legend. It’s not just Mbappe though who has this opportunity. The players who won it in 2018, such as [Raphael] Varane, [Hugo] Lloris, [Olivier] Giroud, [Antoine] Griezmann, Mbappe and [Ousmen] Dembele will all surpass the legendary French players, such as [Lilian] Thuram, [Zinedine] Zidane and [Marcel] Desailly They will become legends.”