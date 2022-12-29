Mbappe Was Pressured Into Staying At PSG – Jese

Kylian Mbappe was clearly pressured into re-signing at PSG this summer, former Real Madrid player, Jese has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it was more personal than professional pressure before the Frenchman signed a new deal, and he is saying this emphatically because Mbappe told him himself.

Jese added that the president of France even got involved at some point to keep Kylian at PSG.

His words, “Come on, I was clear about it because he told me. He told me and I tell more people: those of us who spoke Spanish. I think it was more personal than professional pressure,”

“All players make decisions, they can be wrong or accept the decision.”

“But the people cannot intervene. For example, the president of France cannot tell you ‘don’t go here, you have to stay. In my opinion, I think he felt more personal than professional pressure to make a decision.”