MC Oluomo Has Said Oshodi To Tollgate Drivers Will No Longer Pay Agbero Fees – Driver

Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Association, Mc Oluomo has banned collections of illegal taxes levied by agberos in some parts of the state following a protest by commercial bus drivers days ago. Reports have said that this is part of his intervention in the conflict involving commercial drivers and highway tax collectors who target transporters in the state, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to a driver, MC Oluomo held a meeting with him at the state council and he was told that no driver from Oshodi to Tollgate will be forced to pay illegal agbero taxes anymore.

He added that the drivers will be expected to buy just 2 tickets daily, and after that, no loading fee will be required.

His words, “Mc Oluomo told us Thursday afternoon when we held a meeting with him at the state council that no driver from Oshodi to Tollgate must be compelled to pay illegal agbero taxes anymore.”

“We are only to buy two tickets in a day, after which we will not pay anything aside from loading fees.”

“The normal ticket sold and approved by the Lagos State Park Management is just N800.”

“He said those extra taxes imposed at Iyana Ipaja and Agbado Ijaiye were no longer valid. We can either buy our daily tickets in Oshodi or Tollgate, and either will be recognised.”

“Afterwards, we will buy the council ticket and booking for security, which is about N500.”