    Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green Finalize Divorce

    Hollywood actress, Megan Fox and her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green have officially finalized their divorce. The divorce is coming after more than 10 years of marriage, and fans have been reacting.

    Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox
    The final divorce settlement was signed off by a judge on February 8, according to TMZ, and Megan has continued her romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

    Fox is currently engaged to the rapper while Brian is now with Sharna Burgess.

