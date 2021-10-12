Megan Fox Is The First Woman I’ve Ever Loved – Machine Gun Kelly

Popular Hollywood actresses, Megan Fox and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly have shared stunning photos online. Both celebrities were cover stars for the new British GQ Style magazine, and the world has been reacting.

In the photos, Megan wore no pants as she posed next to her man while rocking a strategically placed gun holster and jewellery.

Machine Gun Kelly then said that he had never been in love with any other woman before Megan Fox.

His words, “No, no, no. It’s, like, because you’ve been around the world and experienced so much s***, you think you know everything. And then you are in the arms of your destiny and realise ‘I don’t know s*** yet’. That’s when the adventure starts, right?”

Megan added, “You know, famously, like, I’m an unusual person.”

“And I had buried a lot of that because it didn’t have a place to live. That’s something that, meeting him, it’s like meeting your own soul’s reflection. I recognise so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away.”

“I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking.”

“But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time.’”