    Meghan Markle Faced Very Disgusting Threats In The UK – Anil Kanti Neil Basu

    Ex-head of counterterrorism for the Metropolitan Police in London, Anil Kanti Neil Basu has come out to say that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle faced several credible threats while living in the United Kingdom with her husband, Prince Harry. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    According to him, very disgusting and real threats were actually made against the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, and he definitely saw certain vile things that were written to her.

    His words, “I’ve talked publicly for many years about the threat of extreme right-wing terrorism in this country.”

    “If you’d seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it — the kind of rhetoric that’s online — if you don’t know what I know, you would feel under threat all of the time.”

