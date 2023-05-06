Meghan Was Wrong To Disrespect Late Queen Elizabeth – Trump

Ex-US president, Donald Trump has come out to blast Meghan Markle over her treatment of the late Queen. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the fact remains that Meghan was very disrespectful to Her Majesty, and he simply cannot understand how anyone can disrespect an incredible woman like that.

Trump added that the late Queen Elizabeth was never controversial on earth, and he does not even think she ever made a mistake.

His words, “I think she [Meghan] has been very disrespectful to the Queen. How can you be so disrespectful to the Queen?”

“She [the Queen] was incredible, for decades and decades she never made a mistake. I cannot think of a mistake she made, she was never controversial.”

“You cannot be disrespectful to her and I think Meghan was very disrespectful to her, very disrespectful.”

On King Charles coronation, “I think it’s going to be a great day, I think they will do a great job and he [Charles] loves the country. I got to know him [Charles] quite well and he loves the country, really loves the country and he loved his mother.”

“That’s why I thought she was treated so disrespectfully by Meghan and [there was] just no reason to do that.”

“I was actually surprised that Harry was invited, to be honest.”