Melania Trump’s Silence Amid Divorce Proceedings Speaks Volume – Stormy Daniels

Popular porn star, Stormy Daniels has offered to testify in divorce proceedings for Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump. She recently had her say while speaking during an interview, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, even if she assumes Melania does not need her or her testimony for the case, she feels the need to offer herself anyway.

Stormy added that she feels really bad for the poor woman, and her silence amid the saga speaks volume.

Her words, “Anything I say is going to be speculation so I hesitate and assume she doesn’t need me or anyone else to speak for her.”

“Perhaps her not speaking is her speaking. Silence speaks volumes if you will.

“I feel bad for her, she’s a mother. I would assume as a mother her main priority is her child.

“The other side to that is we don’t know about their private life. We don’t know what goes on behind closed doors. We don’t know what kind of arrangement they had.

“You know what I mean. I know some kind of freaky people. We don’t, we don’t know.

“We can sit here and talk about it all day long but until she feels the need to speak for herself then we just won’t know.”