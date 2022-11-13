Melinda Gates Now Dating Jon Du Pre

Melinda Gates who became one of the richest women in the world following her split from her ex-husband, Bill Gates is dating again. TMZ recently revealed that Melinda has been dating former TV reporter, Jon Du Pre for a few months and maybe longer, and fans have been reacting.

Du Pre is a former reporter and touts himself as a Strategic Communications Specialist, with 35 years of experience in broadcasting, writing, video production, public speaking and more. He was a TV correspondent for Fox News Channel in the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

WOW.