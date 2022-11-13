    Login
    Melinda Gates Now Dating Jon Du Pre

    Celebrity News By No Comments1 Min Read

    Melinda Gates who became one of the richest women in the world following her split from her ex-husband, Bill Gates is dating again. TMZ recently revealed that Melinda has been dating former TV reporter, Jon Du Pre for a few months and maybe longer, and fans have been reacting.

    Du Pre is a former reporter and touts himself as a Strategic Communications Specialist, with 35 years of experience in broadcasting, writing, video production, public speaking and more. He was a TV correspondent for Fox News Channel in the late 90’s and early 2000’s.

