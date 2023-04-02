    Login
    Mercy Chinwo, Minister GUC At Loggerheads?

    Popular Gospel singers, Mercy Chinwo and Minister GUC seem to have unfollowed each other on Instagram, This is coming amid reports of them being involved in a faceoff over an undisclosed issue, and fans have been reacting.

    Before the unfollowing happened on Instagram, Mercy Chinwo and Minister GUC were good friends and even performed at each other’s wedding.

    In fact, Mercy Chinwo was formerly signed to the record label Minister GUC is signed to.

