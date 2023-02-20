Plastic Surgery Is No Longer Fun – Mary Magdalene

Popular Instagram model, Mary Magdalene has come out to reveal her regrets after having plastic surgery. She recently had her say via her social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she absolutely regrets going through with her urge to get the extreme bimbo look, and she is extremely sick of the surgeries and the stress that come with them.

Mary added that she has lost total interest in the extreme bimbo look because it is no longer fun.

Her words, “So sick of this surgery BS:( I am trapped now for who knows how long … cuz u will get something done in hopes to ‘fix’ something but then the doctor could mess up…”

“WHEN I SEE EXTREME SURGERY NOW I AM JUST REMINDED OF BAD THINGS AND TRAUMATIC EVENTS THAT’S WHY I LOST TOTAL INTEREST IN THE EXTREME BIMBO LOOK FOR ME IT IS FAR FROM A FUN HAPPY HOBBY NOW SURGERY HAS BECOME A DRAINING NIGHTMARE!!!!!”

“LUCKILY MY NEW SMALL BOOBS AND P*NANI LOOK GREAT… I WON’T BE REVEALING THE RESULTS FOR A WHILE UNTIL I AM RECOVERED MORE. THE OTHER SURGERY I HAD WAS TO FIX ONE SIDE OF MY BUTT AND THATS WAT IM HAVING ISSUE WITH I HOPE IT IS JUST SWELLING I WILL GO INTO MORE DETAIL ABOUT THAT AS TIME GOES ON.”

WOW.