Messi And His Teammates Play With Incredible Desire – Ronaldo

Brazil legend, Ronaldo has come out to say that he would be happy to see Lionel Messi win the World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he would be very sad to see Argentina claim the trophy, he’ll respect the fact that Lionel Messi will be wrapping up his career how he deserves.

Ronaldo added that Argentina don’t play beautiful football, but the players play with incredible desire.

His words, “I would be happy if Messi won the World Cup. I would not be happy, as a Brazilian. We all deserve it.”

“Football is playing and winning. Nobody is going to give you anything. Not for his story, not for anything. He has a chance, of course. Argentina doesn’t play great football, but they have incredible desire, they all run a lot together, they all have an aggression… and then they have Messi, who when he approaches the area is very decisive. Personally, I would be happy for him if he wins it.”