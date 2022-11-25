Messi And His Teammates Will Leave Everything On The Pitch Vs Mexico – Scaloni

Lionel Messi is emotionally and physically ready to face Mexico in Argentina’s key Group C World Cup match on Saturday, manager Lionel Scaloni has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Messi is feeling really well at the moment because he and his teammates know that tomorrow is a very important match for the entire country.

Scaloni added that everything will surely be left on the pitch for that clash because the nation cannot afford to bow out at the group stage.

His words, “He’s feeling well but more than ever we need everyone,”

“We have no questions over [Messi’s] physical level, and emotionally he’s feeling well so no problems there.”

“Leo is doing well, as our his other teammates. We know tomorrow we have an important match and most young players know that everything will be left on the pitch. Everything depends on us — that’s why we need to give everything on the pitch.”