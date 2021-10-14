Worshipping People Won’t Make Them Help You – Woli Arole

Popular comedian, Woli Arole has come out to urge people to stop worshipping others because they want to get help. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, irrespective of the hype and praise we shower people, only those who wish to help will do so.

Woli added that if some are not ready to be of assistance, no amount of praise will change their mind.

His words, “Who go help you go help you, who no help you no go help you. Stop worshipping people because of help.”

“My Daddy, My mummy, My kinikan, kinikan, My Mentor, My Father. See person wey no go HELP you no go HELP you. Shikena!!!!!”

WOW.