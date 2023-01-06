Youths won’t japa when I become President – Peter Obi

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi said youths will no longer need to leave Nigeria (japa) under his presidency.

He promised to implement policies that would secure the future of young citizens.

Obi made the pledge on Thursday at the party’s campaign rally in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti capital.

The former Anambra State governor vowed to end poverty, corruption and insecurity.

Obi said he would pay attention to unemployment to ensure graduates get paid jobs.

“My administration will move this country from consumption to production

“Our youths will be properly taken care of and will no longer be travelling out for greener pastures”, he added.