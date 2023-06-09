Messi Chose His Peace Of Mind Over Barcelona – Xavi

Barcelona coach, Xavi has come out to say that he understands Lionel Messi’s decision to join Inter Miami, instead of a return to Camp Nou. He recently revealed that it is clear to see that the Argentine wants a quieter life, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that being Lionel Messi is not an easy task, so it is only fair if he chooses his peace of mind at this point in his career.

Xavi added that Barcelona really looked forward to his return, but the circumstances didn’t work out.

His words, “I have noticed a change in him over the last few days and weeks. He doesn’t see things as clearly and we have to respect him. We often don’t put ourselves in someone else’s situation, we lack empathy. Being Leo Messi can’t be easy. He never has any peace and has to be a 10 in everything. He has seen that he hasn’t had a good time and he doesn’t want this kind of pressure, it’s normal.”

“The excitement was generated because we both talked, we have talked a lot. We were all looking forward to it, first for him, then for me and then for the club. But the circumstances didn’t work out… He wanted to lower the level of pressure and tension. He wants a quieter life.”