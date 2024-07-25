Messi Dived Repeatedly Vs Liverpool In Our 2019 UCL Game – John Achterberg

Ex-Liverpool goalkeeping coach, John Achterberg has come out to brand Lionel Messi a diving c**t. He recently had his say while speaking on a recent podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, when Liverpool faced Barcelona in their run to Champions League glory in 2019, he remembers Messi diving all over the pitch to get fouls, and he was particularly delighted when Andy Robertson put in a very strong challenge on him during the game.

John, however, added that he would still pick Messi over Ronaldo to play for his team.

His words, “When we played him I thought he was a diving c***. I liked it when we played him and Robbo smashed him so I thought: ‘F***ing do him, c***!'”

WOW.

Lionel Andrés Messi, also known as Leo Messi, is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward for and captains both Major League Soccer club Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Messi has won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards and a record six European Golden Shoes, and in 2020 he was named to the Ballon d’Or Dream Team.

Until leaving the club in 2021, he had spent his entire professional career with Barcelona, where he won a club-record 35 trophies, including ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey titles and the UEFA Champions League four times.

With his country, he won the 2021 Copa América and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. A prolific goalscorer and creative playmaker, Messi holds the records for most goals in La Liga (474), most hat-tricks in La Liga (36) and the UEFA Champions League (eight), and most assists in La Liga (192) and the Copa América (17).

He also has the most international goals by a South American male (103). Messi has scored over 800 senior career goals for club and country, and has the most goals by a player for a single club (672).