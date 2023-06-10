Messi Must Learn English To Rep Inter Miami – Brian Kilmeade

New Inter Miami signing, Lionel Messi must now learn English like David Beckham did, Fox presenter, Brian Kilmeade has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the fact is that American fans will want to see Messi sit down and speak their language now that he plays in the league, so he has to learn it.

Brian added that Beckham learnt to speak American English when he arrived the league at 32.

His words, “The only thing I worry about, he [Messi] doesn’t speak English, and I want to see him sit down and talk. One thing about David Beckham, he learned to speak English for us, with an accent, when he came at 32 years old.”