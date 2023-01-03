2023: Obasanjo not qualified as national hero – APC chieftain, Nicholas Felix

A member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Nicholas Felix has claimed former president Olusegun Obasanjo doesn’t qualify to be counted among the nation’s heroes.

Felix, who was a presidential aspirant under the party made the claim while featuring on the Channels Television Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday.

Recall that Obasanjo had, in a New Year message to Nigerians, endorsed Obi, amongst other presidential candidates for the 2023 election, citing a track record of ability and performance.

The former president also said age, physical and mental disposition favour Obi more than other frontline candidates.

However, the APC chieftain said he doesn’t think Obasanjo is qualified to be called a national hero.

“He has done great things, but I don’t think I will add him in that our heroes past according to our national anthem.

“So, I am not moved, we aren’t moved and we are moving on with our campaign because the same endorsement didn’t produce any results in 2019 with joined forces,” he said.