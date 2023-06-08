Messi Wanted To Leave The Club’s Spotlight – Barcelona

Barcelona has come out to say that Lionel Messi turned down their proposal because he wants to compete in a league with fewer demands. This is coming after the forward confirmed he will join MLS side Inter Miami, and fans have been reacting.

According to a recent statement from FCB, President Joan Laporta immediately understood and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete at the highest level anymore, because that is the only explanation for his Inter Miami choice.

The club added that Messi wants to be further away from the spotlight amid the pressure that comes with top-flight football.

It read, “On Monday, Jorge Messi, the player’s father and representative, informed club president Joan Laporta of the player’s decision to join Inter Miami,”

“This despite having been presented with a proposal from Barca, in consideration of the desire of both Barcelona and Messi for him to once again wear the club’s colours.”

“President Laporta understood and respected Messi’s decision to want to compete in a league with fewer demands, further away from the spotlight and the pressure he has been subject to in recent years.”