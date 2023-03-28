Messi Was Ready To Trade All His Ballon d’Ors For Even A Copa America – Emiliano Martinez

PSG forward, Lionel Messi would have swapped all of his seven Ballon d’Or titles for glory with Argentina, Emiliano Martinez has said. He recently revealed that the midfielder is a perfect fit for the Gunners, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Messi once told him that he was willing to trade his Ballon d’Or titles for even a Copa America trophy with Argentina because, despite all he had won in his career, he still felt like he was missing something.

Martinez added that it is weird to see how Messi won the World Cup at the age of 35, while Enzo Fernandez clinched it at 21.

His words, “It’s lovely to play with him. It’s something I will be proud to tell my kids and grandkids when we are all older. But you know, when we are together, he’s just one more. He’s just Leo. That’s why this group of players gets on so well. We know and we have to respect all that he achieved in football, and all he wanted was to win with the national team,”

“He would say that to me. He would leave all the Ballon d’Ors for a Copa America. I saw him saying that when we were going back to Argentina from Brazil and he was holding the trophy. He said ‘this is the only thing I wanted in my football career’, and I said ‘so do I!’ I felt proud of that moment, to have helped achieve his dream. He won everything at club level, but still he was missing something.”

“When you realise what he has been through in his career, it’s huge. I started my career at the highest level a little bit late, but he won the World Cup at the age of 35, when Enzo Fernandez won it at only 21!”

“It shows you that football is very hard. Messi will be the best ever player in history, and it took him until 35 to win the World Cup. Wow!”