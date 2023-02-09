Messi Will Always Be Part Of Barcelona’s Legacy – Laporta

Barcelona president, Joan Laporta has come out to respond to the explosive comments made by Lionel Messi’s brother about the club. Messi’s brother had said the World Cup winner will not be heading back to Barcelona anytime soon until Laporta is kicked out as president, and fans have been reacting.

Also reacting, Joan said Lionel Messi will always be part of the club’s heritage, but he is a PSG player currently, and he would prefer not to speak about players from other clubs.

Laporta added that Messi’s brother has since apologized for his comments, so that is the end of the matter.

His words, “Lionel Messi is part of this club’s heritage. He belongs to PSG. Out of respect, I will not speak. His brother has apologized and that’s it.”

“The words of Messi’s brother have no impact on the club’s relationship with Leo.”