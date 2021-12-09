Messi Will Get Used To The Cold Weather In France – Suarez

Atletico Madrid striker, Luis Suarez has come out to say that Lionel Messi suffers a lot with the cold weather in France. He recently revealed this after having private chats with the Argentine about how he is settling into his new surroundings.

According to him, he speaks to Messi everyday and they always discuss football matches and family in their spare time.

Suarez added that he expects Lionel to get used to the weather in no time because it is what he signed up for.

His words, “We talk every day, we always try to avoid expectations because we are players and we know how we have to act in those moments, we talk about the games, about the family.”

“He told me that when he is playing in the cold, he suffers a lot and with the snow. You have to get used to what the cold weather there is like.”