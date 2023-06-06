Messi Will Have The Final Say Concerning His Next Club – Xavi

Barcelona manager, Xavi has come out to say that Lionel Messi has the upper hand ahead of his potential transfer this summer. This is coming as negotiations between the player’s father and Barca president Joan Laporta continue, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, everyone will have to see how negotiations between the player’s camp and club president will pan out, but ultimately, Messi is expected to have the final say on his future.

Xavi added that he would just allow everything to play out as it should until a decision is reached.

His words. “The situation is in the hands of the president and Leo’s father, so we’ll see, we’ll see how it turns out, but ultimately Leo has the upper hand.”