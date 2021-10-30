Arsenal Is Monitoring Saliba’s Progress On Loan – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that William Saliba can fight for a place in the Arsenal squad. He recently revealed that there is definitely a place for him to fight for when he returns from loan.

According to him, he watched Saliba play an important role against PSG recently so he surely has what it takes to shine if given the chance.

Arteta added that Arsenal remains in touch with the player and the club will keep monitoring his progress.

His words, “Yes, as a club we are always in touch. They went to see that game. Edu and Ben [Knapper, Arsenal loan manager] were there to watch him and keep a close eye on him and the progress he is making,”

“Obviously he is our player and we do with all the loan players that we have.”

“That is a decision we will make in the summer. Obviously he is our player and naturally that will happen. We will have to sit down and decide what the next step is next.”

“I think there is room [to accommodate him, Ben White and Gabriel]. Again, it will depend on what happens with other players and that’s not a conversation to have now.”