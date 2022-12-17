Messi’s Inspiring Performances Give Energy To The Whole Squad – Emi Martinez

Argentina goalkeeper, Emi Martinez has come out to say that the 2022 World Cup version of Lionel Messi is even better than the one who won the 2021 Copa America. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he saw a great and exceptional Messi in the Copa America, but the one currently playing in Qatar has even taken things a step further.

Emi added that Lionel’s current performance definitely gives energy to the whole squad ahead of games.

His words, “I saw a great Messi in the Copa America, an exceptional player, one of the best,”

“And in this World Cup he took a step forward compared to the Copa America. He’s playing better, both physically and in football terms. It was quite difficult to beat the Messi from the Copa America but he did it. This gives energy to the whole squad. He’s excited, he’s full of joy and it helps us very much.”