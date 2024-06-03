Mike Tyson Became Nauseous Because Of An Ulcer Flare Up – Representative

Legendary American boxer, Mike Tyson’s representatives have confirmed the boxer is doing great after a medical emergency during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. Recall that reports recently revealed that Tyson became nauseous and dizzy, forcing flight staff to ask passengers if there was a doctor on board to provide assistance.

Paramedics boarded the plane, which had already been delayed by two hours in Miami because of the heat, once it touched down in Los Angeles to give treatment.

A rep had this to say, “Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great.

He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing.

He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

