Milner Won’t Retire Next Year – Klopp

Liverpool are set to open talks with James Milner over a new contract at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed. He recently revealed this while speaking with the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there have been talks between both parties, but as always, the club won’t comment further on that till things are more finalized.

Klopp added that there is no chance that Milly will retire next year because he is desperate to play on.

His words, “There are talks, but like always, we usually don’t comment further on that.”

“But yes, the club will be in talks with Milly, so we will see.”

“There is no chance that Milly will retire next year. He’s desperate to play on, and I understand that, because life after your career is much longer than your career. So you should extend your career as long as you can, if you can still play football.”

“Milly will be fine after his career as well, but he obviously loves what he’s doing. He will play football next year, definitely.”