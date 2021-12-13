Mining sector sees growth by 17.95% in 2020 says NBS

Nigeria mineral production in the mining and quarrying sector rose bu 17.95% amounting to 64.3 million tons in 2020 from 54.5 million tons in 2019.

The Top three states with the biggest share of production in 2020 were Kogi (12.5 million tons), Ogun (12.1 million tons), and Cross River (8.9 million tons. Borno, on the other hand, had the lowest total of 5,060 tons.

The report reads “The Mining and Quarrying sector is crucial to growth in Nigeria considering the potential to export mineral resources to the rest of the world and the drive for diversification. Essentially, Nigeria is said to be endowed with over forty (40) types of minerals including marble, coal, iron ore, gold, silica, lead, zinc, tin ore, manganese, granite, laterite, limestone etc.”

The report classified the contribution of each state to the mining sector the report said, “Aggregate production in 2020 (64,286,308.01 tons) grew by 17.95% compared to 2019 with 54,505,048.23 tons, indicating an improvement in production. In 2020, Kogi State, Ogun State and Cross River State were top three States with the largest share of production with 12.50 million tons, 12.11 million tons and 8.90 million tons respectively. The least State was Borno which recorded 5,060 tons. Similarly, Ogun State, FCT and Kogi State were the top three States with the largest share of production in 2019