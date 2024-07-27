Minister Urges Youths to Abandon Planned Nationwide Protest

The Minister of State for Police Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has called on Nigerian youths to abandon the planned nationwide protest.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the minister acknowledged the frustrations driving the desire to protest but warned that the narratives surrounding the protest and its faceless nature could lead to destruction and chaos, setting the nation back.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience during what she described as “a painful process” poised to birth a prosperous Nigeria.

“Consider the power of peaceful engagement, dialogue, and collaboration over protest and confrontation,” she said.

“We have engaged you and other members of local communities in multiple ongoing town halls, we feel the pulse, we have taken stock, and we have now developed a transformative roadmap for reforming the Nigeria Police Force.”

The minister outlined efforts to reform the Nigeria Police Force, aiming for a world-class, inclusive, community-based, intelligence-led, and technologically driven police force that maintains public safety, upholds the rule of law, and fosters community trust through transparent and accountable practices.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim highlighted significant progress in expanding the human and technical capabilities of the NPF, including the recruitment of over 40,000 young Nigerians into the Force over the next few years, with the 2024 recruitment process already at an advanced stage.

She also mentioned improved welfare to boost officers’ morale and an increasing level of discipline and professionalism in the Force.

The minister noted partnerships with the Ministry of Youths to create a platform for robust engagement between the NPF and the youth, serving as a grievance reporting channel.

She emphasized the strengthening of the Police Public Complaint Committee and the enhanced response time of the Complaint Response Unit of the NPF, urging the public to use these platforms for lodging complaints against police officers.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim stressed the importance of working together to find solutions that uplift and unite the nation rather than tear it apart.

“Protests can easily be hijacked by criminal elements, leading to unintended consequences, causing harm to people and property, and creating divisions that are difficult to heal,” she warned.

“Instead, let us engage in constructive conversations, listen to each other’s perspectives, and work towards common goals.

By our collective will and collaboration, we can build a Nigeria that we are all proud of, one that offers hope, opportunity, and justice for every citizen.”