    Wike: Tinubu acknowledged PDP as result-oriented – Atiku’s camp

    Politics

    The camp of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu’s visit to Rivers State.

    Atiku’s aide, Daniel Bwala, said Tinubu has acknowledged PDP as a result-oriented party by commissioning projects in Rivers State.

    He described Tinubu’s commissioning of projects as his first official assignment as President-elect.

    Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “By Asiwaju agreeing to commission the projects in Rivers, he has tacitly acknowledged the capacity of the PDP as a result-oriented party. It is his first official assignment as a president-select. PDP, power to the people.”

    Earlier, Tinubu had commended Wike for ensuring the Southern part of Nigeria produced the Presidency.

    Tinubu said despite the gossip, Wike stood his ground in ensuring that the South produced the Presidency.

    The President-elect described Wike as a man of integrity and very dependable.

    “In his excellency, I see a man of principles who took a principled stand that the presidency must return to the South and he had the courage to stand by his convictions not minding whose ox is gored. He’s indeed a man of great integrity.

    “He did not choose to serve his own interest but rather that of the nation. You promoted unity, fairness and championed justice, there was so much gossip and speculation but you stood your ground.”

