Mint Or Gum Is Necessary To Combat Mouth Odor On Set – Frederick Leonard

Popular Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard has jumped on social media to tackle movie crew members with offensive body odor. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he just cannot understand some of the poor hygiene professionals have to face on set, so he can only implore the culprits to use deodorant and stop smelling like rotten goat while shooting is going on.

Leonard added that mint or gum will also make sense to combat mouth odor on set.

His words, “Any Human being That Has A FUNCTIONING BRAIN 🧠 Wether Cast or Crew, should Use Deodorants. And touch up Again by 5. pm so you don’t begin to smell like rotten Goat 🙄 For a Profession that requires that we are Constantly on our Feet for a minimum of 14 hours, COMMON SENSE SHOULD APPLY.. And Let’s not Forget Mint or Gum to Fight Mouth Odor. Thank You.”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.