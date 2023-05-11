My Assist For Alisson’s Goal Is My Best Ever – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool defender, Trent Alexander-Arnold has come out to reveal his favourite Premier League assist after reaching a half-century. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it would have to be his assist to Alisson in 2021 because the resulting goal helped to earn LFC a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

Trent added that it was an underrated moment in the bigger scheme of things, but Liverpool cherished every bit of it.

His words, “My favourite would be Ali’s. It is probably the easiest technically to do, because it’s a corner, but the fact of the importance on it is crazy. I think it’s so underrated and it goes under the radar as to how big that goal was for us.”

“I could lie and say I aim for Ali, if that makes it sound better – but I didn’t. It was a good ball, though, I can’t lie. It was a special, special goal. I was speaking about this with my mates the other day and the only way this goal gets better is if it’s for the title.”

On playing as a midfielder recently, “I see passing the ball as an art. So to be able to do it well, is something I’m proud of. At the time [of crossing], you don’t see what player is there or who it is, it’s more the colour of the shirts. It’s crazy the number of things you can process in that split second and you can almost paint a picture as to where they’re going to be. Being able to use both feet, that is probably the part I wish I worked on a lot more when I was younger. I think a player with both feet is almost unstoppable. I think I have a good left foot, so I’m able to use it when needs be.”