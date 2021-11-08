Missing Penalties Is Normal In Football – Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will keep taking the club’s penalities. He recently revealed that the Gabonese will remain the team’s first-choice penalty taker despite missing his last two.

According to him, missing penalty kicks are normal in football, but the team will continue helping him till he starts firing again.

Arteta added that Niles is a different player right now in terms of his urgency, his commitment, the clarity in his play, and his purpose.

His words, “[Aubameyang] will stay on penalties if he is happy to do so,”

“You will miss when you take penalties – that is part of your career and the job – [but] we’ll try to help him.”

On Niles, “First of all, I see a different player in terms of his urgency, his commitment, the clarity in his play, his purpose.”

“Since we made the decision, it was clear what I was seeing that I wanted him to stay because he was going to be useful. He has a huge talent because he’s versatile enough to adapt to almost any position on the pitch. Today we made use of him to do what he had to do in the game, which was really important.”

“When I see him in training sessions, when I see how he prepares, when I see the questions he’s asking, his level of attention. Everything you talk through, his response is immediate. He’s a really clever boy, really clever, really intelligent. I think he needs to be able to transmit that, and how much he cares, with his body language and his determination. He’s come a long way.”