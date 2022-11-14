Monitor Your Partners If You Love Them – Seun Kuti

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has come out to say that if he loves a woman, he needs to monitor her. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to him, he agrees with checking your partner’s phones in a relationship, and he doesn’t mind being a private investigator in the process.
Seun added that it is not a big thing to do because even our Creator knows we all need watching.
His words, “Na that phone checking I dey fear because my own phone na nuclear device. So I’m going private investigator. If I love u I need to watch u! Even god knows we need watching.”
WOW.
