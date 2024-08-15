Morata And I Were Too Immature To Make Our Marriage Work – Ex-Wife

Alvaro Morata’s ex-wife, Alice Campello has come out to open up on the reasons for the couple’s split after seven years of marriage. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, they were simply 2 young people who were being immature when it came to managing certain marital situations, and her post-partum depression also influenced their split.

Alice added that the several moments of instability of being in different counties was another decisive factor that led to her separation from Morata.

Her words, “We are two young people, we have both been immature when it comes to managing certain situations, there are many children, moments of instability of being from one country to the other. My post-partum depression has had an influence and his, too, which has not allowed us to manage certain situations between us.

We love each other infinitely, love does not end from one day to the next, we respect each other a lot and nothing will change. It is what we both needed now, however, I know that Alvaro would kill for me.”

