    Morocco Can Make More History In Qatar – Drogba

    Ivory Coast legend, Didier Drogba has come out to challenge Morocco to take their chance against Croatia on Saturday to finish third in this World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Sofyan Amrabat

    According to him, he has seen a very great Moroccan team who gave everything to win in Qatar, and he expects them to finish 3rd place.

    Drogba added that Morocco still have further chance to make more history at the World Cup, and he hopes they do it.

    His words, “I’ve seen a great Moroccan team, who gave everything to win.”

    “They weren’t really focusing on the final pass to score a goal and they got punished by a France team, who scored goals when it really mattered. Morocco still have the chance to make history and finish third in the final game.”

