CPCF Criticizes Zamfara APC for Blaming Governor Lawal Over State’s Insecurity

The Concerned Patriotic Citizens Forum (CPCF) has sharply criticized the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for attributing the state’s insecurity issues to Governor Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to CPCF, the insecurity was exacerbated by the previous APC administration, making it unjust to blame the current governor while mocking the victims.

In a statement provided to the media on Sunday, Comrade Moses Toro, President of CPCF, condemned the Zamfara State APC for accusing Governor Lawal of neglecting the state’s insecurity and “celebrating” at a PDP Governors’ Forum meeting in Enugu.

Toro argued that the APC, not Governor Lawal, should be held accountable for the security crisis.

“The attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to lay the blame for the dire security situation in Zamfara State entirely at the feet of Governor Dauda Lawal is beyond preposterous,” the statement read.

“It’s on record that the insecurity in Zamfara State started during the tenure of the immediate past APC administration in the state.

The then APC-led administration in the state sat on their hands and watched the insecurity worsen further.”

Toro highlighted that Governor Lawal has made significant efforts to address the insecurity in his first year, surpassing what the past APC administration did in eight years.

“Under the immediate past APC administration, Zamfara went from being one of the most peaceful states of the federation to the most terrorized state in the North-West.

A report showed that 327 people were killed in Zamfara State in the first quarter of 2022 alone. This was during the APC administration in the state.

During the same regime, two local governments in Zamfara State, Anka, and Bukkuyum, were shut down by the state government due to insecurity.”

CPCF accused the APC of mocking the victims and their families, urging the party to show remorse instead of politicizing the issue.

“We consider the statement by APC as an attempt to mock the dead and families of those who have lost their loved ones to the insecurity inflicted on the North West in general and Zamfara in particular.

The Concerned Patriotic Citizens Forum (CPCF) expects the APC to be remorseful rather than play politics with the insecurity it created.

The party is hereby advised to desist from politicizing the plights of the victims of the insecurity it created.”

CPCF concluded that if the APC continues the blame game, they should acknowledge their own role as the primary architects of the insecurity in the state.