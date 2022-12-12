Morocco Players Are Playing Football With Their Hearts – Amrabat

Morocco midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat has come out to say that he was in disbelief after his Morocco side beat Portugal 1-0 to progress to the semi-finals of the World Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is super unbelievable how his country has managed to make history in Qatar, but he knows for sure that the team deserves it.

Amrabat added that the way the players play football with their hearts is deserving of a semifinal spot.

His words, “It’s really unbelievable, I’m so proud. It’s like a dream – unbelievable we’re in the semi-final. We deserve this, 1000%. How we fight, how we play, with our heart for our country for the people – it’s unbelievable. Our spirit, we have injuries, three defenders came in and how they defend, big respect. Respect everyone, the coach, the team, the staff.”