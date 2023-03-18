Mount Isn’t Fit Enough To Play For England – Graham Potter

Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount will not join up with the England squad because of injury, Graham Potter has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the English midfielder wasn’t 100 percent for the recent game vs Leicester City, so he would not be fit for the England camp as well

Defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James are back in the England squad following their return from injuries, however, Raheem Sterling was left out as he recovers from a hamstring issue.

His words, “He wasn’t 100 per cent the last game,”

“He is still not quite there so he will miss the England camp as well.”