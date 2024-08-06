Mourinho Once Said I Won’t Be Able To Cope In A Rough Game Vs Burnley/Stoke City – Son Heung-Min

Tottenham captain, Son Heung-min has come out to recall a Jose Mourinho telling off in front of the whole squad that left him so upset. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mourinho once said he would not be able to cope in a rough game vs Burnley or Stoke City, and that made him so angry, because even teenage players should not be treated like that.

Son added that Jose later texted him that it wasn’t his intention to target or hurt him with his words.

His words, “One time Mourinho told me off during the game. [He said] ‘I don’t think you want to be in a game with a team like Burnley or Stoke (rough game)’ in front of all the players and I was so upset about it, I’m not even an 18-19-year-old to be treated like that.

Later after the match, the coach texted me, ‘I know you understand that it wasn’t my intention to target and hurt you. But I need to make sure that other players are not being lazy, and I need to show them by telling off the best player in the team, and for me, that player is you.’ And after reading that text, I feel good.”

WOW.

José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix GOIH is a Portuguese professional football manager and former player who is the current head coach of Italian Serie A club Roma. Dubbed “The Special One” by the British media, Mourinho is one of the most decorated managers ever and is widely considered to be among the greatest managers of all time.

Mourinho was born in 1963 to a large middle-class family in Setúbal (a suburb of the Lisbon metropolitan area), Portugal, the son of José Manuel Mourinho Félix, who was known by the name Félix Mourinho, and his wife, Maria Júlia Carrajola dos Santos. His father played football professionally for Belenenses and Vitória de Setúbal, earning one cap for Portugal in the course of his career.

His mother was a primary school teacher from an affluent background; her uncle funded the construction of the Vitória de Setúbal football stadium. The Carnation Revolution leading to the fall of António de Oliveira Salazar’s Estado Novo regime in April 1974 also led to the family losing all but a single property in nearby Palmela.