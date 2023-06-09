Mr Eazi Has Abundant Money And Resources – Small Doctor

Popular singer, Small Doctor has come out to say that Mr Eazi is the richest person he has ever met. He recently had his say during his guest appearance on the latest episode of the Echoo Room podcast, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mr Eazi is definitely the wealthiest person he has ever come in contact with, and he is not only rich money-wise, he has abundant resources too.

Small Doctor added that even if he also met Davido in person, he still believes Mr Eazi is the richest.

His words, “The richest person I have ever met is Mr Eazi. My perception is that he has money. It’s not even just having money, he has resources.”

“I have met Davido. I call David ‘Richest’. If he hears ‘Richest’, he knows that it is Small Doctor. David is ‘Richest’ but Eazi is the richest person I have ever met.”

WOW.