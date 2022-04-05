‘Mr President You Have Failed Us, Under Your Watch Nigerians Are Killed By Bandits Like Fowls’ — What Imam Sheikh Khalid Wrote About Buhari Before His Suspension

Following the reports that an Abuja mosque had sacked its Imam, Sheikh Khalid over his anti-Buhari government sermon.

These were the words of the sacked imam, Sheikh Khalid in full:

“Is there nobody to take responsibility? I want to believe that we have all failed. I mean — I failed as an Imam to teach you that life is sacred. You all failed as parents to teach your children that killing is bad. Our community leaders failed, our politicians failed, governors failed, especially his excellency, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you have failed us”.

“You have been given four years and an addition, yet people are dying like fowls, killing is becoming the norm in Nigeria under your watch Mr President. If there is no Nigerian to tell you, I will take the responsibility of telling you and I will take the responsibility of telling you and I will take the responsibility for the consequences because the lives and properties of Nigerians are above all.”

“Let me tell you, Mr President, under your watch, bandits are demanding, are taxing Nigerians — is that the provision of the constitution of Nigeria. Under the constitution of Nigeria, no one has the right to tax any Nigerian except being authorised by the federal government” he concluded.