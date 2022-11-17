MUFC And Cristiano Ronaldo Parting Ways Didn’t Have To Get This Messy – Gary Neville

Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has come out to say that the club knows they have to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is clear that Ronaldo wouldn’t have granted the interview if he planned to come back to the club after the World Cup, so MUFC should end his contract immediately.

Neville added that exits don’t have to happen in such manner if both sides are proactive and mature.

His words, “He wouldn’t have done this interview if he wanted a way back. He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career,”

“I’m wondering what Manchester United are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano’s contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.”

“I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said, and many Manchester United fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said, but the reality is if you’re an employee within a business and say those things your employment has to terminate, and Manchester United have to do that in the next few days.”

“They could have come together a couple of weeks ago and navigated a pathway through what could have potentially been choppy seas to the shore but it’s not happened. They’ve both basically backed themselves into a corner,”

“Exits don’t have to happen this way if both sides are proactive and mature.”