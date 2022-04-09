MUFC Are Just Not Good Enough – De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea has come out to say that the club’s performance against Everton was a disgrace. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, it is sad to see how the team doesn’t even create proper chances nowadays, and it is clear that making the top four would be a huge mountain to climb henceforth.

De Gea added that MUFC are simply not good enough these days, and winning matches is something the players are no longer used to.

His words, “We knew before today they were struggling and how difficult it was going to be.”

“We don’t score, we don’t even create proper chances to score. I don’t know what to say, to be honest. We’re not good enough, that’s for sure. It’s going to be very difficult now to be in the top four.”

“Of course it’s not the perfect atmosphere. They were tired, they were nervous, but they keep going and keep fighting. They had more desire than us, which is not acceptable. It’s very sad to lose today.”

“It’s a disgrace from us, we should be winning this game.”