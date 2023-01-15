Zamfara PDP postpones campaign flag-off over chieftain’s death

The Zamfara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has postponed the flagging off of its campaign following the death of one of its chieftains in the state.

According to the state party chairman, Hon. Mukhtar Lugga, the postponement was unavoidable, saying that preparations for the burial have been concluded as of the time of filing this report.

“We can not abandon the person that has contributed in no small way for the development of the party in the state,” he said.

Lugga urged the party supporters to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude, saying that another convenient time would be arranged for the flag off of the campaign.

According to him, the party still hopes to form the next government in the state, pointing out that it needs the electorate’s support to actualise the dream.

He, however, appealed to the party’s teeming supporters to remain law abiding so that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would not find any fault against them.