MUFC Fans Were Supportive Throughout The Defeat Vs LFC – Ronaldo

Manchester United striker, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to say that MUFC fans deserve better. He recently revealed this after the 5-0 trouncing at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

According to him, the fans should know that sometimes the result is not what the players fight for, and the eventual scoreline will sometimes be far what the team expects.

Ronaldo then appreciated the supporters for their support despite the defeat, adding that it is now left for the players to deliver.

His words, “Sometimes the result is not the one we fight for. Sometimes the score is not the one we want. And this is on us, only on us, because there’s no one else to blame.”

“Our fans were, once again, amazing in their constant support. They deserve better than this, much better, and it’s up to us to deliver.”

“The time is now!”