MUFC Has No Structure Or Direction Right Now – Ian Wright

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright has come out to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has maxed out his capabilities at Manchester United. He recently revealed that there is currently no direction, no coordination or structure at MUFC.

According to him, the stagnancy is happening simply because the present manager can no longer take the club to the next level.

Ian added that the current MUFC players are definitely good enough to get good results on a weekly basis.

His words, “Every pundit is seeing and saying the same thing, no direction, no coordination, no structure with great players.”

“If they get it right in situations, they are going to beat teams. But anyone who is organised against Man United, like we saw at Leicester, like we saw Liverpool do at a canter, you’ll cause them a massive problem.”

“And that is happening simply because the manager has got to his level.”

“I’m looking at ex-Man United players, Rio [Ferdinand], Roy Keane, now we are starting to hear stuff, they cannot wait to say this player is not good enough, that player is not good enough. We say it flippantly. But this manager has reached his level.”