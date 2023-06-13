MUFC Is A Huge Club Any Striker Will Love To Play For – Rasmus Hojlund

Atalanta striker, Rasmus Hojlund has come out to welcome the speculation linking him with Manchester United. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, MUFC is definitely a huge club that any player will want to play for, so if the rumors are indeed true, he is happy.

Hojlund added that he is also pleased to be an Atalanta player especially after they qualified for Europe.

His words, “It is a huge club, so I must have done something right if it’s rumoured they want me. We have to see what happens. As you see and hear, I imagine a lot could happen to quite a few strikers this summer, as many clubs are looking for a No.9. Something will definitely happen there, and then we’ll have to wait and see if I am included in it. I am very happy to be with Atalanta and we have qualified for Europe. I have found myself in a really good place here, so now we have to wait and see.”