MUFC Is Going In The Right Direction – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have triggered one-year contract extensions for four first-team players, including England forward Marcus Rashford, Erik ten Hag has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he can confirm the contract extensions, and he is happy because the squad is finally going in the right direction.

Ten Hag added that the team needs to develop as soon as possible, and these players are needed to make that happen.

His words, “Yes, I can confirm it,”

“We are happy because the squad is going in the right direction and those players [have] a massive contribution in that direction. We want to develop, we want to support those players and we want them to keep in our process.”

“So, that’s why we came to those decisions, I’m sure they are the right decisions. We want to construct a team for the future, so for longer years, and those players have to be part of it.”